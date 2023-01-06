SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Clark and Tarleton State host Sam Houston

The Associated Press

January 6, 2023, 2:43 AM

Tarleton State Texans (8-7, 2-1 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-4, 1-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Sam Houston Bearkats after Garry Clark scored 20 points in Tarleton State’s 68-65 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Bearkats are 4-1 on their home court. Sam Houston scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 21.8 points per game.

The Texans are 2-1 in conference play. Tarleton State ranks ninth in the WAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Shakur Daniel averaging 3.0.

The Bearkats and Texans face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qua Grant is averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Daniel is averaging 8.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

