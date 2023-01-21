Clark and No. 10 Virginia host Wake Forest

Virginia Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Virginia visits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Kihei Clark scored 20 points in Virginia’s 78-68 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-0 in home games. Wake Forest has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 against conference opponents. Virginia is 12-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.6 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Tyree Appleby is averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.1 points for the Cavaliers. Clark is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

