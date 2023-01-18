Clark and Citadel host UNC Greensboro

Citadel Bulldogs (7-11, 2-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-8, 5-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Citadel Bulldogs (7-11, 2-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-8, 5-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Stephen Clark scored 28 points in Citadel’s 65-61 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans are 5-2 in home games. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Bas Leyte averaging 2.0.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in SoCon play. Citadel ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

The Spartans and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Keondre Kennedy is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Clark is averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

