Citadel hosts Mercer following McCreary’s 26-point game

Mercer Bears (10-12, 3-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-12, 4-5 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mercer Bears (10-12, 3-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-12, 4-5 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Jalyn McCreary scored 26 points in Mercer’s 71-67 overtime win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 on their home court. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.2 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Bears are 3-6 in conference games. Mercer is third in the SoCon shooting 34.9% from deep. Braden Sparks leads the Bears shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Clark is averaging 17 points, 6.7 rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

McCreary is shooting 56.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

