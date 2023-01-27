Citadel hosts McCreary and Mercer

Mercer Bears (10-12, 3-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-12, 4-5 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (10-12, 3-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-12, 4-5 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays the Citadel Bulldogs after Jalyn McCreary scored 26 points in Mercer’s 71-67 overtime win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-4 at home. Citadel has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 3-6 in conference play. Mercer has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Clark is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the past 10 games for Citadel.

McCreary is averaging 14.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

