Cincinnati visits Wichita State after Pohto’s 21-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State’s 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Shockers have gone 5-4 in home games. Wichita State ranks seventh in the AAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Pohto averaging 1.9.

The Bearcats are 1-1 against conference opponents. Cincinnati is third in the AAC with 15.3 assists per game led by Mika Adams-Woods averaging 3.5.

The Shockers and Bearcats meet Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is shooting 50.4% and averaging 11.9 points for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Adams-Woods is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 16.1 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

