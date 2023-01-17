Cincinnati visits South Florida after Harris’ 24-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (13-6, 4-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-10, 1-4 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tyler Harris scored 24 points in South Florida’s 81-70 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Bulls are 5-6 in home games. South Florida is third in the AAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 2.7.

The Bearcats are 4-2 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Bulls and Bearcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Tchewa is averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 62.3% over the last 10 games for South Florida.

David Dejulius is averaging 14.2 points and four assists for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 15.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.