Cincinnati takes on Tulsa after Nolley’s 24-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-15, 1-8 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-8, 5-4 AAC)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Landers Nolley II scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 75-69 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Bearcats have gone 10-3 at home. Cincinnati averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-8 against AAC opponents. Tulsa has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolley is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 13.9 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Bryant Selebangue is averaging 13 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

