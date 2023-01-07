Cincinnati hosts Walker and No. 2 Houston

Houston Cougars (15-1, 3-0 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5, 2-1 AAC) Cincinnati; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2…

Houston Cougars (15-1, 3-0 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5, 2-1 AAC)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jarace Walker scored 23 points in Houston’s 87-53 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Bearcats have gone 9-1 at home. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the AAC in team defense, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Cougars are 3-0 against AAC opponents. Houston is 12-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

The Bearcats and Cougars meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is averaging 15.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

Marcus Sasser is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

