Christoph Kramer extends Gladbach contract to 2025

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — German midfielder Christoph Kramer extended his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach for another two seasons Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Kramer, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, had been due to become a free agent at the end of the season. The new deal runs through the end of the 2024-25 season, by which time Kramer will be 34.

“At the moment I’m having a huge amount of fun playing for Borussia. That’s why I’m very pleased that I can stay here longer,” Kramer said in a club statement.

Kramer has been a Gladbach player since 2016 and had a two-year loan at the club earlier in his career. He was part of the team which reached the Champions League knockout stages in 2020-21 before a 4-0 aggregate loss to Manchester City.

Kramer played 12 times for Germany between 2014 and 2016. He started the World Cup final win over Argentina in 2014 but was substituted after half an hour when a head injury left him disoriented. Kramer has said he has no memory of parts of the game.

