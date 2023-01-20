Childs, Lindenwood Lions to host Freeman and the Morehead State Eagles

Morehead State Eagles (11-9, 4-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-13, 2-5 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (11-9, 4-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-13, 2-5 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Freeman and the Morehead State Eagles take on Chris Childs and the Lindenwood Lions in OVC action.

The Lions have gone 5-2 at home. Lindenwood is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Childs is shooting 37.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Alex Gross is averaging 11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Eagles. Freeman is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

