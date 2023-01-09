BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Chicago State tops East-West…

Chicago State tops East-West 90-70 to end seven-game slide

The Associated Press

January 9, 2023, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Chicago State to a 90-70 victory over East-West University on Monday night.

Bryce Johnson scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Cougars (4-14). Brent Davis added 17 points to help Chicago State end a seven-game losing streak.

De’Quanii Jackson topped the Phantoms with 31 points and three steals. Devine Conley added 21 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Chicago State visits Tarleton in its next matchup on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up