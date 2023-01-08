BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Chelsea forward Pulisic to miss ‘weeks’ with knee injury

The Associated Press

January 8, 2023, 5:52 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a knee injury, manager Graham Potter said on Sunday.

The United States winger hurt his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Thursday in the Premier League.

Potter provided an injury update after his team’s 4-0 loss to City — this time in the FA Cup — on Sunday.

“Christian just opened up his knee in the game the other day so we’re still analyzing it. It’s going to be weeks, I would say,” Potter said.

Pulisic required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle. The 24-year-old American couldn’t continue and was replaced in the 22nd minute.

