Chattanooga visits Samford following Stephens’ 35-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (11-7, 5-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the Samford Bulldogs after Jake Stephens scored 35 points in Chattanooga’s 95-76 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 at home. Samford is fifth in the SoCon shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Achor Achor shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Mocs are 3-2 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon with 16.6 assists per game led by Stephens averaging 3.7.

The Bulldogs and Mocs match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Rillie is averaging 6.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the past 10 games for Samford.

Stephens is shooting 55.2% and averaging 22.1 points for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

