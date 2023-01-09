BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

The Associated Press

January 9, 2023, 4:27 PM

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 37,965.

Difference: 422 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 37 points on Saturday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 136-134 win over Sacramento.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.1 points per game.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.1 points per game, with 423 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James 15 games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. That makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 9 at home against Milwaukee.

Next Lakers game: James was ruled out of Monday’s game at Denver. The next possible game for James is Thursday at home against Dallas.

