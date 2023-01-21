Charlotte visits Western Kentucky on 4-game road slide

Charlotte 49ers (12-7, 3-5 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-8, 3-5 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Charlotte 49ers (12-7, 3-5 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-8, 3-5 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the 49ers face Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers are 5-3 in home games. Western Kentucky is fourth in C-USA with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 5.1.

The 49ers are 3-5 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hilltoppers and 49ers meet Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Jackson Threadgill is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 7.9 points. Brice Williams is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

