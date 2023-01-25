Charlotte visits Rice following Olivari’s 22-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (13-7, 4-5 C-USA) at Rice Owls (14-5, 5-3 C-USA) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts…

Charlotte 49ers (13-7, 4-5 C-USA) at Rice Owls (14-5, 5-3 C-USA)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Quincy Olivari scored 22 points in Rice’s 72-60 victory against the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 9-2 in home games. Rice is third in C-USA in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Max Fiedler leads the Owls with 8.2 boards.

The 49ers are 4-5 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte ranks sixth in C-USA with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Aly Khalifa averaging 5.2.

The Owls and 49ers face off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivari is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 16.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rice.

Brice Williams is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the 49ers. Jackson Threadgill is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

