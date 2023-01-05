Charlotte visits Florida International following Williams’ 31-point game

Charlotte 49ers (11-3, 2-1 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (6-7, 0-2 C-USA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (11-3, 2-1 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (6-7, 0-2 C-USA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits the Florida International Panthers after Brice Williams scored 31 points in Charlotte’s 68-66 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 6-2 in home games. Florida International is ninth in C-USA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.5.

The 49ers are 2-1 in conference matchups. Charlotte is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Jones is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Williams is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is averaging 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

49ers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.