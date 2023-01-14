Charlotte hosts UTSA following Buggs’ 23-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (7-10, 1-5 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (11-5, 2-3 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-10, 1-5 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (11-5, 2-3 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -15.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the Charlotte 49ers after John Buggs III scored 23 points in UTSA’s 69-57 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The 49ers have gone 7-0 in home games. Charlotte has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 1-5 in conference matchups. UTSA allows 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aly Khalifa is averaging 10.9 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 assists for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Japhet Medor is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Buggs is averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.