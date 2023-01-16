Charlotte hosts Hardy and UTEP

UTEP Miners (9-8, 2-4 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (12-5, 3-3 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTEP Miners (9-8, 2-4 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (12-5, 3-3 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -7.5; over/under is 122

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP takes on the Charlotte 49ers after Tae Hardy scored 20 points in UTEP’s 83-82 loss to the Rice Owls.

The 49ers are 8-0 on their home court. Charlotte is fifth in C-USA with 14.1 assists per game led by Aly Khalifa averaging 3.4.

The Miners are 2-4 in C-USA play. UTEP ranks fifth in C-USA with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Calvin Solomon averaging 4.2.

The 49ers and Miners match up Monday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Igor Milicic Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Brice Williams is shooting 49.3% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Hardy is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.