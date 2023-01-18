Charlotte faces Middle Tennessee for conference matchup

Charlotte 49ers (12-6, 3-4 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-7, 4-3 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (12-6, 3-4 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-7, 4-3 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeAndre Dishman and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders host Brice Williams and the Charlotte 49ers in C-USA action.

The Blue Raiders have gone 6-2 at home. Middle Tennessee is seventh in C-USA scoring 70.2 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The 49ers are 3-4 against conference opponents. Charlotte is second in C-USA allowing 60.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dishman is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Aly Khalifa is averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the 49ers. Williams is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.