Charleston Southern visits Presbyterian following Chavez’s 22-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-9, 1-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-11, 1-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Tahlik Chavez scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 79-74 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Blue Hose are 5-1 in home games. Presbyterian gives up 69.3 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 in conference games. Charleston Southern ranks sixth in the Big South shooting 34.2% from deep. Emorie Knox leads the Buccaneers shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby James is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Owen McCormack is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Chavez averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

