Charleston Southern takes on Longwood on 4-game losing streak

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-13, 3-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-7, 7-2 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern aims to stop its four-game skid with a win against Longwood.

The Lancers have gone 9-1 in home games. Longwood is second in the Big South with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 2.2.

The Buccaneers are 3-6 in conference games. Charleston Southern is second in the Big South scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeShaun Wade is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10 points. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Tyeree Bryan is averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

