Charleston Southern hosts UNC Asheville after Harris’ 31-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-6, 5-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-10, 3-3 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-6, 5-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-10, 3-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 31 points in Charleston Southern’s 75-70 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-3 at home. Charleston Southern averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville ranks second in the Big South with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 7.9.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.0 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Pember is scoring 19.1 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.