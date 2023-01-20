Charleston Southern faces Campbell after Chavez’s 22-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-12, 2-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-11, 3-4 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-12, 2-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-11, 3-4 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the Campbell Fighting Camels after Tahlik Chavez scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 73-63 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 5-4 on their home court. Charleston Southern is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fighting Camels are 2-5 in Big South play. Campbell ranks seventh in the Big South with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jay Pal averaging 4.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chavez averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Ricky Clemons is averaging 12.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.