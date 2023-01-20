Chappell and Sacramento State host Weber State

Sacramento State Hornets (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-10, 4-2 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-10, 4-2 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on the Weber State Wildcats after Zach Chappell scored 23 points in Sacramento State’s 65-61 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 in home games. Weber State is seventh in the Big Sky shooting 34.0% from deep, led by Steven Verplancken Jr. shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 4-2 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Wildcats. Verplancken is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Chappell is averaging 15.7 points for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.