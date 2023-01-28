Central Michigan hosts Western Michigan after Norman’s 20-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (6-14, 2-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-13, 2-5 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (6-14, 2-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-13, 2-5 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits the Central Michigan Chippewas after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 88-76 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Chippewas are 5-4 on their home court. Central Michigan allows 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Broncos are 2-5 in MAC play. Western Michigan is third in the MAC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 9.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 16.6 points for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Norman is averaging 18 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

