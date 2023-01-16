Central Michigan hosts Castaneda and Akron

Akron Zips (11-6, 3-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-10, 2-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Akron Zips (11-6, 3-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-10, 2-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Central Michigan Chippewas after Xavier Castaneda scored 23 points in Akron’s 104-67 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Chippewas have gone 5-2 at home. Central Michigan is sixth in the MAC with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Miller averaging 8.0.

The Zips are 3-1 against MAC opponents. Akron is fourth in the MAC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 10.8.

The Chippewas and Zips square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Zarzuela is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Castaneda is averaging 19.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

