Central Arkansas Sugar Bears take on the North Florida Ospreys on 3-game losing streak

North Florida Ospreys (8-12, 3-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-15, 1-7 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Florida Ospreys (8-12, 3-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-15, 1-7 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -1; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas looks to end its three-game skid when the Bears play North Florida.

The Bears are 4-4 in home games. Central Arkansas allows 81.2 points and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The Ospreys are 3-5 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Bears and Ospreys face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is scoring 17.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Carter Hendricksen is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.