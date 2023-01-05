Central Arkansas hosts Eastern Kentucky after Moreno’s 23-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-7, 1-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-10, 0-2 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-7, 1-1 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-10, 0-2 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Michael Moreno scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 79-75 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bears are 4-2 on their home court. Central Arkansas has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Colonels have gone 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 6.5.

The Bears and Colonels square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Cooper averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Camren Hunter is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Devontae Blanton is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Colonels. Moreno is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

