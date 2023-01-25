Central Arkansas faces North Florida, looks to end home slide

North Florida Ospreys (8-12, 3-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-15, 1-7 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Florida Ospreys (8-12, 3-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-15, 1-7 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on North Florida looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Bears are 4-4 on their home court. Central Arkansas is fourth in the ASUN with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddy Kayouloud averaging 1.7.

The Ospreys are 3-5 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Bears and Ospreys square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Cooper is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.7 points. Camren Hunter is averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Carter Hendricksen is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is averaging 13.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.