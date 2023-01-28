Cent. Conn. St. hosts Saint Francis (PA) following Cohen’s 26-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-12, 5-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-17, 3-5 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut;…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-12, 5-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-17, 3-5 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Josh Cohen scored 26 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 87-82 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Blue Devils are 3-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is sixth in the NEC shooting 32.7% from deep, led by Brody Limric shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Red Flash have gone 5-2 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks sixth in the NEC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Cohen averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Amos is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Landon Moore is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Red Flash. Cohen is averaging 21.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

