Cent. Conn. St. hosts Roberts and Fairleigh Dickinson

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 3:21 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-8, 3-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-14, 2-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Demetre Roberts scored 28 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 101-89 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-4 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights are 3-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is the top team in the NEC with 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Joe Munden Jr. averaging 6.0.

The Blue Devils and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Snoddy is averaging 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Sean Moore is averaging 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

