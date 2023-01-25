Cent. Conn. St. hosts Merrimack following Amos’ 22-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (6-15, 4-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Merrimack Warriors (6-15, 4-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on the Merrimack Warriors after Kellen Amos scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 58-42 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-5 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 4-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors have gone 4-3 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is second in the NEC giving up 62.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Blue Devils and Warriors match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils. Amos is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Mykel Derring averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.