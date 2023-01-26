Cent. Conn. St. faces Merrimack following Amos’ 22-point game

Merrimack Warriors (6-15, 4-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Merrimack Warriors (6-15, 4-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1; over/under is 118

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Kellen Amos scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 58-42 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Blue Devils are 3-5 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. has a 1-9 record against teams above .500.

The Warriors have gone 4-3 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is 4-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amos is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Jordan Minor is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.