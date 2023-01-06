SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Ceferin unopposed for 3rd…

Ceferin unopposed for 3rd term as UEFA president

The Associated Press

January 6, 2023, 8:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin will not face any challengers as he seeks a third term leading European soccer’s governing body, UEFA said Friday.

UEFA said the deadline for candidates passed Thursday with Čeferin the only name on the ballot for the presidency at the UEFA Congress on April 5 in Lisbon.

That was widely expected after UEFA said in October that Čeferin, a lawyer from Slovenia, had the backing of all of the member federations.

Under UEFA statutes, presidents are limited to three terms of four years, though any partial term also counts as a full term.

Čeferin beat Michael van Praag of the Netherlands by 42 votes to 13 in 2016 as he replaced Michel Platini, who was suspended by world soccer’s ruling body FIFA for financial irregularities part-way through his term.

Čeferin was re-elected unopposed in 2019.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up