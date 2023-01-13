Castleton, Florida Gators square off against the No. 20 Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays No. 20 Missouri in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Gators have gone 5-3 at home. Florida is second in the SEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Colin Castleton averaging 5.9.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 against SEC opponents. Missouri averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Gators and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castleton is shooting 48.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Gators. Trey Bonham is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

D’Moi Hodge is averaging 15.5 points and 2.8 steals for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 25.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

