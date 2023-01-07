Carter and UIC host Indiana State

UIC Flames (9-7, 1-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (12-4, 5-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UIC Flames (9-7, 1-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (12-4, 5-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -14; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Jace Carter scored 21 points in UIC’s 77-71 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Sycamores have gone 6-1 in home games. Indiana State leads the MVC with 37.1 points in the paint led by Cameron Henry averaging 6.4.

The Flames are 1-4 in MVC play. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC with 12.6 assists per game led by Trevante Anderson averaging 3.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Anderson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Flames. Carter is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

