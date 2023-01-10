BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Carter and the UIC…

Carter and the UIC Flames host conference foe Drake

The Associated Press

January 10, 2023, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drake Bulldogs (12-5, 3-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-8, 1-5 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -10; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs visit Jace Carter and the UIC Flames on Tuesday.

The Flames have gone 5-3 at home. UIC is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in MVC play. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC with 13.2 assists per game led by Roman Penn averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Okani is averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Flames. Carter is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

DeVries is averaging 17.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Penn is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up