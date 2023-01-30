Carry leads Kent State against Central Michigan after 24-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-13, 3-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (17-4, 7-1 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-13, 3-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (17-4, 7-1 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Sincere Carry scored 24 points in Kent State’s 74-68 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Golden Flashes are 10-0 in home games. Kent State ranks sixth in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Miryne Thomas averaging 4.2.

The Chippewas have gone 3-5 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Brian Taylor averaging 5.0.

The Golden Flashes and Chippewas meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cli’Ron Hornbeak is averaging 5.7 points and six rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Thomas is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Jesse Zarzuela is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Reggie Bass is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

