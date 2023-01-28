Carlson and the Utah Utes visit conference foe Oregon

Utah Utes (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-9, 6-4 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -4.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes visit Will Richardson and the Oregon Ducks in Pac-12 play Saturday.

The Ducks are 9-4 in home games. Oregon is third in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. N’Faly Dante paces the Ducks with 7.6 boards.

The Utes are 8-3 in Pac-12 play. Utah is sixth in college basketball with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlson averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Ducks. Dante is averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oregon.

Carlson is averaging 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.