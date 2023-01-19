Canisius takes on Fairfield for conference matchup

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (7-10, 3-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags host Jordan Henderson and the Canisius Golden Griffins in MAAC action Friday.

The Stags have gone 4-3 at home. Fairfield is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Griffins are 3-5 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is second in the MAAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Tahj Staveskie averaging 2.7.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is averaging 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Henderson is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jamir Moultrie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

