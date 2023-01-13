Canisius hosts Gardner and Marist

Marist Red Foxes (5-9, 1-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-11, 2-4 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (5-9, 1-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-11, 2-4 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -4; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays the Canisius Golden Griffins after Patrick Gardner scored 23 points in Marist’s 63-56 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Golden Griffins are 2-2 in home games. Canisius is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Red Foxes are 1-4 in MAAC play. Marist is second in the MAAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Gardner averaging 5.7.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the past 10 games for Canisius.

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 6.4 points for the Red Foxes. Gardner is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.