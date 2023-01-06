SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Canisius beats Manhattan 64-57 to snap nine-game skid

The Associated Press

January 6, 2023, 9:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — TJ Gadsden had 16 points, Xzavier Long scored 14 and Canisius turned back Manhattan 64-57 on Friday night to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Gadsden sank two 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws for the Golden Griffins (3-11, 1-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Long added eight rebounds. Jamir Moultrie scored nine.

Josh Roberts, Anthony Nelson and Samir Stewart all scored 13 for the Jaspers (4-10, 2-3). Roberts added 11 rebounds and Nelson had five assists.

Both teams next play Sunday. Canisius visits Saint Peter’s and Manhattan hosts Niagara.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

