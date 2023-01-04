Campbell faces Gardner-Webb in conference showdown

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-7, 2-0 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-9, 0-2 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-7, 2-0 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-9, 0-2 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -2; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ricky Clemons and the Campbell Fighting Camels host Anthony Selden and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs in Big South action.

The Fighting Camels are 3-3 on their home court. Campbell is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-0 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is second in the Big South with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Reid averaging 3.7.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clemons is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Julien Soumaoro is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 9.8 points. Selden is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

