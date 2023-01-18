Campbell and Radford meet in conference showdown

Radford Highlanders (10-9, 4-2 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-11, 2-4 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (10-9, 4-2 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-11, 2-4 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -1.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Campbell in Big South action Wednesday.

The Fighting Camels are 4-4 on their home court. Campbell ranks fourth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Highlanders are 4-2 in Big South play. Radford has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Camels and Highlanders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Ricky Clemons is averaging 13.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Justin Archer is averaging 6.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

