Cameron leads UC Riverside against UC Davis after 25-point showing

UC Riverside Highlanders (13-6, 6-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-7, 4-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits the UC Davis Aggies after Flynn Cameron scored 25 points in UC Riverside’s 83-78 overtime victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Aggies are 5-2 in home games. UC Davis is fourth in the Big West shooting 34.1% from deep, led by DeAndre Henry shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Highlanders have gone 6-1 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies and Highlanders meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is averaging 19.5 points, six rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.2 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Zyon Pullin is scoring 19.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders. Cameron is averaging 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

