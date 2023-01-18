Cameron leads UC Riverside against UC Davis after 25-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (13-6, 6-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-7, 4-2 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (13-6, 6-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-7, 4-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the UC Davis Aggies after Flynn Cameron scored 25 points in UC Riverside’s 83-78 overtime victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Aggies have gone 5-2 in home games. UC Davis is second in the Big West with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Pepper averaging 4.7.

The Highlanders are 6-1 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside has a 5-6 record against teams above .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is averaging 19.5 points, six rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 19.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders. Cameron is averaging 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

