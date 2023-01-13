Cambridge leads Arizona State against Oregon State after 21-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-10, 1-5 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-10, 1-5 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the Oregon State Beavers after Desmond Cambridge scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 90-73 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Beavers are 7-2 in home games. Oregon State ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dzmitry Ryuny averaging 4.4.

The Sun Devils are 5-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Marcus Bagley is averaging 12.5 points for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

