Camara and Dayton host Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (9-9, 2-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-6, 4-1 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (9-9, 2-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-6, 4-1 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -10.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on the Davidson Wildcats after Toumani Camara scored 27 points in Dayton’s 63-62 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Flyers are 9-1 in home games. Dayton averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 2-4 in conference play. Davidson averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Flyers. Camara is averaging 12.4 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Foster Loyer is averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.